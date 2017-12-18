The US President Donald Trump declared a new national security strategy on Monday, stressing the "America first" message of his 2016 election campaign and faulting previous US leaders for failing to measure up to it and look out for the nation's citizens.

"Our leaders engaged in nation building abroad while they failed to build up and replenish our nation at home," he said, pointing to the economy's strong performance and predicting even better result under his policies.

His security strategy envisions nations in constant competition, reverses Obama-era warnings on climate change and affirms that the US will unilaterally defend its sovereignty, even if that means risking exiting the agreements with other countries that have dominated the United States' foreign policy since the Cold War.

The strategy, a policy document that shapes policymaking, that criticises China and Russia, could sharply alter US international relationships if fully implemented.

Trump said that the US wanted Pakistan to take decisive action to help fight extremism, and that Washington had "no choice" but to deal with the challenge posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.

Four key themes

His strategy focuses on four main themes: protecting the homeland, promoting American prosperity, demonstrating peace through strength and advancing American influence in an ever-competitive world.

While the administration often says that "America First" does not mean "America Alone," the national security strategy makes clear that the United States will stand up for itself even if that means acting unilaterally or alienating others on issues such as trade, climate change and immigration.

The last such strategy document, prepared by President Barack Obama in 2015, declared climate change an "urgent and growing threat to our national security."

The Trump plan removes that determination – following the administration’s threat to pull out of the Paris climate accord.

US interests in the Middle East