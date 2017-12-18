WORLD
Pence delays trip to Egypt and Israel amid Jerusalem crisis
While US officials say they rescheduled his visit because of a key vote on Trump’s tax plan, the move comes as US faces criticism in the Middle East over decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
Mike Pence, an evangelical Christian, is a strong backer of Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital. / Reuters
December 18, 2017

US Vice President Mike Pence is postponing his trip to Egypt and Israel this week in order to stay in Washington for a congressional vote on President Donald Trump's tax overhaul plan, White House officials said on Monday.

But the move comes at a time when the US is facing widespread criticism over its decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. 

Pence was supposed to depart on Tuesday night for Cairo. Instead, the trip will be rescheduled for the week of January 14. 

The trip was already in a disarray after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas refused to meet Pence following the Jerusalem announcement on December 6. 

The Christian leadership in Egypt and Israel had already refused to meet the US vice president.

Pence, an evangelical Christian, was planning to highlight the plight of Christian minorities during his trip.

Earlier this month, Pope Tawadros II, the leader of Egypt’s Coptic Christians, declined to meet Pence, saying his visit comes “at an unsuitable time and without consideration for the feelings of millions of people,” according to Newsweek

Pence, a strong supporter of Trump’s decision, was to spend three days in the region with stops in Israel and Egypt, the first high-level official to visit after the president reversed decades of US policy and announced the United States would start the process of moving its embassy from Tel Aviv.

The status of Jerusalem, which holds Muslim, Jewish and Christian holy sites, is one of the thorniest obstacles to a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians, who were furious over Trump’s move and have declined to meet with Pence. 

The international community does not recognise Israeli sovereignty over the full city.

US has further alienated its allies by vetoing a United Nations Security Council resolution that called for the US declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital to be withdrawn. 

Israel considers Jerusalem its eternal capital, while Palestinians want the capital of an independent state of theirs to be in the city’s eastern sector, which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed in a move never recognised internationally.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
