Pakistan is considering a proposal to replace the US dollar with the Chinese yuan for bilateral trade between Pakistan and China, the English-language daily newspaper Dawn reported on Tuesday.

Bilateral trade between the countries totalled $13.8 billion in 2015 to 2016.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who has been central to the planning and implementation of China-Pakistan economic ties, was reported to be considering the proposal as part of a long-term plan for bilateral economic cooperation.

Iqbal said Pakistan would continue to use the rupee domestically.