Saudi air defences on Tuesday intercepted a ballistic missile fired towards the Saudi capital Riyadh, Saudi-owned channel Al Arabiya reported, citing a Saudi-led military coalition.

Yemen's Houthi rebels said that they fired a ballistic missile targeting Yamama palace, the official residence of King Salman.

According to witnesses, a loud explosion at 1050 GMT was heard, shortly before the scheduled unveiling of the Saudi budget, which is usually announced from the Yamama palace by the king.

There were no reports of casualties.

Houthi rebels said that the latest missile attack was a new chapter in its confrontation with the kingdom.

Saudi palaces, military and oil facilities are within range of such missiles fired from Yemen, the Houthis said, according to a statement distributed via their television channel al-Masirah.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd has more details.