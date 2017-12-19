WORLD
3 MIN READ
Philippine navy chief sacked in surprise move
The decision was linked to a dispute about a contract for warships.
Philippine navy chief sacked in surprise move
Philippine Navy Chief, Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado was unexpectedly sacked on Tuesday over his alleged opposition to a contract for warships (file photo). / AP
December 19, 2017

The commander of the Philippine Navy was abruptly sacked on Tuesday in a surprise move which a legislator and news reports linked to a dispute about a contract for warships.

Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado was replaced by Rear Admiral Robert Empedrad in compliance with "the instructions from higher authorities", said military spokesman Colonel Edgard Arevalo.

"The reason for this change of command will be explained in due time," Arevalo said in a statement.

The navy spokesman, Captain Lued Lincuna, likewise referred queries about Mercado's sudden dismissal to "higher authorities".

Mercado was reassigned to a subordinate post.

The head of the Philippine military, as well as the army, navy and air force chiefs, are appointed by the president.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who was scheduled to speak at the military's 82nd anniversary on Wednesday, has not commented publicly on Mercado's dismissal.

House of Representatives member Gary Alejano, spokesman for a political party made up of former military rebels, called on Congress to launch a public inquiry into the navy chief's dismissal, which he described as "highly unusual and unceremonious".

"I suspect that this has something to do with the lingering issue of the Navy's frigate acquisition project," Alejano said in a statement.

Recommended

The project

The government last year signed a contract with South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries to build two frigates for the Philippine Navy.

Alejano said his party is aware Mercado had opposed the Hyundai deal, though the legislator gave no other details.

"This is an important issue considering that this involves around 18 billion pesos [$358 million] of the (military) modernisation fund," he added.

Media reports said Mercado had been critical of the "combat management system" that was to be installed in the warships.

The Philippine Navy has become run down in recent decades and even featured US craft from World War II until Duterte's predecessor Benigno Aquino begun a modest modernisation programme in 2010.

The project, which included acquiring two former US coast guard cutters and three landing craft from Australia, was prompted by a dispute with China over waters and islands in the South China Sea.

But Duterte has since backed away from asserting his country's maritime claims and focused on repairing ties with Beijing.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin