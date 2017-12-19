Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa gave his clearest signal yet on Tuesday that he would appoint as vice president the military leader who led the de facto coup that ousted former leader Robert Mugabe last month.

At a ceremony marking Constantino Chiwenga's retirement and handover of the military reins to Phillip Sibanda at an army barracks near Harare's international airport, Mnangagwa lauded Chiwenga for his consistency and steadfastness.

"I therefore urge you to maintain the same loyalty, robustness and dedication to duty as you move to your next assignment which is quite prominent," he said without elaborating.

Mnangagwa said on Friday he would fill the two vice presidential posts in the following few days. Chiwenga is the top contender in what is seen as a reward for helping to end Mugabe's 37-year rule.

Mnangagwa has appointed several senior military officers to his cabinet and the ruling party's executive politburo since he was sworn in as president on November 24 in what some political analysts say reflects the army's consolidation of power since it turned against the 93-year-old Mugabe.

Chris Mutsvangwa, special adviser to the president and the influential leader of the war veterans' association, rejected criticism of the military appointments, saying they were not unique to Zimbabwe. He pointed to the former generals in US President Donald Trump's cabinet.