As South Africans celebrate country's deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa's election as new leader of the ruling African National Congress, questions are being asked if he can deliver on the economic front.

Ramaphosa, a former trade unionist-turned-businessman, defeated Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, President Jacob Zuma's ex-wife, in narrowly contested party election on Monday.

There are hopes Ramaphosa will put the economy on a stronger footing if he wins the presidential election in 2019.