Saudi Arabia on Tuesday announced the biggest budget in its history with planned expenditures of $261 billion in 2018, as the Kingdom’s economy contracted for the first time in eight years.

The government forecasts a boost in revenue from the introduction of a sales tax, plans to further reduce subsidies and a modest rise in oil prices.

The Arab world's largest economy and one of the world's top oil producers was hit by a drop in oil prices more than three years ago, but austerity measures have helped ease the blow.

Revenue is expected to reach $209 billion, with income from oil making up the bulk of that at 63 percent.

Revenue for this past year reached $186 billion.

But the economy suffered due to painful austerity measures.

The kingpin of the OPEC – Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries – said gross domestic product for 2017 shrank by 0.5 percent due to a drop in crude production in line with an agreement with major oil producers aimed at boosting prices.