WORLD
3 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia increases spending as economy contracts
The oil-dependent kingdom announced its biggest budget ever as it tries to boost growth financed by higher oil revenue and more tax.
Saudi Arabia increases spending as economy contracts
Riyadh wants to spur growth with more spending that it intends to finance through higher oil revenue and taxes. / Reuters
December 19, 2017

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday announced the biggest budget in its history with planned expenditures of $261 billion in 2018, as the Kingdom’s economy contracted for the first time in eight years. 

The government forecasts a boost in revenue from the introduction of a sales tax, plans to further reduce subsidies and a modest rise in oil prices.

The Arab world's largest economy and one of the world's top oil producers was hit by a drop in oil prices more than three years ago, but austerity measures have helped ease the blow.

Revenue is expected to reach $209 billion, with income from oil making up the bulk of that at 63 percent. 

Revenue for this past year reached $186 billion.

But the economy suffered due to painful austerity measures. 

The kingpin of the OPEC –  Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries – said gross domestic product for 2017 shrank by 0.5 percent due to a drop in crude production in line with an agreement with major oil producers aimed at boosting prices.

Recommended

The last time the Saudi economy contracted was in 2009, when GDP fell 2.1 percent after the global financial crisis sent oil prices crashing.

Riyadh also posted a higher-than-expected budget deficit in 2017 and forecast another shortfall next year for the fifth year in a row due to the drop in oil revenues.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, continues to spend heavily on its nearly three-year-long war in Yemen and on acquiring weapons and beefing up its military.

To help ease the burden of planned subsidy cuts next year on electricity, fuel and gas, the government is preparing to distribute cash assistance to low-income families as part of a new welfare system.

Unemployment in Saudi Arabia rose this year to 12.8 percent. 

The kingdom is also urgently trying to attract more international investment and buoy the private sector to create millions of jobs in the coming years. 

However, an anti-corruption purge led by the king's son and heir, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has raised concerns among international investors.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin