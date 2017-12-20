Wednesday December 20 marks 1,000 days since the Saudi-led coalition started bombing Houthi positions in Yemen, in a war that has destroyed the country, but which many fear is fast becoming a "forgotten" conflict.

"There are things that could happen tomorrow that could stop children from dying," said Caroline Anning, a senior adviser at Save the Children, who had recently travelled to Yemen.

"Considering the depth of the suffering and the fact that it's entirely man-made, we haven't had the level of international attention on Yemen that you would expect to see."

Images of children starving to death have failed to spur the international community into ending the world's worst humanitarian crisis, which charities warn is deepening by the day.

Save the Children expects 50,000 children to have died needlessly by the end of this year, with a crippling blockade on ports and airports compounding food shortages and a cholera outbreak affecting nearly one million people.

World's worst humanitarian crisis

At the top of many aid workers' wish lists is to see the Saudi-led coalition, which has been pounding Houthi rebels since March 26, 2015, lift the blockade which has drastically reduced their ability to bring in food and medical supplies.

Under a newly launched online campaign called Yemen Can't Wait, some 350 public figures have signed an open letter urging the United States, Britain and France to do more to end a war that has claimed more than 8,700 lives.

The conflict "has transformed the poorest country in the Middle East into the world's worst humanitarian crisis," said the letter published in France's Le Monde daily on Monday.

The letter calls on US President Donald Trump, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May to push for an immediate ceasefire and peace talks as permanent members of the UN Security Council.

It pointed to these countries' lucrative arms contracts with Saudi Arabia, which is determined to crush the rebels it sees as proxies for arch-rival Iran.

"Millions of Yemeni women, men and children feel abandoned by world leaders, who seem to place profits and politics before human lives," said the letter, signed by a host of public names and luminaries, including actors Bill Nighy and Juliette Binoche.

'Entirely preventable'

In a country which was highly dependent on food imports even before the war, French aid group ACTED estimates that some 22 million Yemenis, three quarters of the population, now rely on aid to survive.