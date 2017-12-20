The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen's Houthi rebels kept up air strikes that killed at least nine people and said it would keep Yemen's Houthi-controlled Hodeidah port open for a month, despite a fresh missile attack at Riyadh.

Coalition forces, which are supported by the United States and Britain, launched fresh air strikes overnight.

Residents said at least nine members of the same family, including at least five children, were killed in one air strike which hit their home in Wadi Khair in southern Yemen's Shabwa province.

Coalition aircraft have been providing air support for southern fighters and pro-government troops as part of a push to clear the Houthis from Shabwa and the family was killed in an apparently mistaken attack.

Residents also reported that coalition aircraft bombed a new parliament house, part of a government compound being built in Sanaa, causing damage but no casualties.

The coalition had no immediate comment on the report but says it does not target civilians.

Port open for a month

The coalition controls Yemen's airspace and port access and said it would allow humanitarian aid through Hodeidah.

The Saudis also said the port is Yemen's main entry point for food and humanitarian supplies but also a hub used by the Iran-allied Houthi rebels to bring in weapons.

"Keen to maintain humanitarian aid to the brotherly Yemeni people and as a result of intensified inspection measures, the coalition command announces that Hodeidah port will remain open for humanitarian and relief supplies," the coalition said in a statement carried by Saudi state news agency SPA on Wednesday.