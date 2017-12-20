WORLD
4 MIN READ
Saudi-led coalition launches fresh air strikes in Yemen
Residents said at least nine people, including five children, were killed in Yemen's Shabwa province. The Saudi-led coalition says it will keep Yemen's main port open for humanitarian aid.
Saudi-led coalition launches fresh air strikes in Yemen
People inspect damage at the site of air strikes in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen December 21, 2017. / Reuters
December 20, 2017

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen's Houthi rebels kept up air strikes that killed at least nine people and said it would keep Yemen's Houthi-controlled Hodeidah port open for a month, despite a fresh missile attack at Riyadh.

Coalition forces, which are supported by the United States and Britain, launched fresh air strikes overnight.

Residents said at least nine members of the same family, including at least five children, were killed in one air strike which hit their home in Wadi Khair in southern Yemen's Shabwa province.

Coalition aircraft have been providing air support for southern fighters and pro-government troops as part of a push to clear the Houthis from Shabwa and the family was killed in an apparently mistaken attack.

Residents also reported that coalition aircraft bombed a new parliament house, part of a government compound being built in Sanaa, causing damage but no casualties.

The coalition had no immediate comment on the report but says it does not target civilians.

Port open for a month

The coalition controls Yemen's airspace and port access and said it would allow humanitarian aid through Hodeidah. 

The Saudis also said the port is Yemen's main entry point for food and humanitarian supplies but also a hub used by the Iran-allied Houthi rebels to bring in weapons.

"Keen to maintain humanitarian aid to the brotherly Yemeni people and as a result of intensified inspection measures, the coalition command announces that Hodeidah port will remain open for humanitarian and relief supplies," the coalition said in a statement carried by Saudi state news agency SPA on Wednesday.

Recommended

The coalition said ships bringing in fuel and food would also be allowed to enter for another 30 days while proposals made by the United Nations envoy to Yemen were implemented, it added.

The agency did not elaborate on the proposals. But the coalition has been demanding that a UN inspection regime agreed in 2015 be further tightened to prevent weapons from reaching the Houthis.

The closure of Yemen's ports and airports last month caused food and fuel shortages in the country.

The coalition came under heavy international criticism, leading to the blockade being eased.

Yemen's almost three-year-old war opposes the Iran-allied Houthis, who control the capital Sanaa, against the Saudi-led military alliance, which backs the government now based in the southern port of Aden.

Iran and Saudi Arabia are regional rivals.

Tuesday's missile attack came as the Houthis marked 1,000 days since the Saudi-led coalition intervened in the Yemen war in March 2015 to try to restore President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi after a Houthi advance on his base in Aden forced him to flee.

More than 10,000 people have been killed and a humanitarian crisis unleashed in a conflict which has intensified since ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh was killed on December 4.

The coalition had accused Iran of sending the missile that was fired towards Riyadh in November, and the United States last week displayed what it said was evidence that it was provided by Iran. Tehran has denied the report.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin