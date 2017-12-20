WORLD
2 MIN READ
Climate change taking its toll on the US
In the US state of Texas, thousands of people are still displaced while homes have not been rebuilt. The aftermath of hurricane Harvey lasted longer compared to the previous hurricanes which scientists believe were caused by rising temperatures.
Climate change taking its toll on the US
Residents wade through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont Place, Houston, Texas, US, on August 28, 2017. / Reuters Archive
December 20, 2017

California is contending with some of the deadliest fires in state history.

For the first time in more than a decade, four hurricanes - Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate - made landfall in the US in one year. 

Last year, 24 million people globally fled at least temporarily to another area of their country because of a storm, flood, wildfire or other natural disasters, according to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC).

Recommended

Natural disasters displaced three times as many people as conflicts in 2016, according to IDMC data, and migration experts warn displacement around the world as a result of unchecked climate change could eventually dwarf other migration flows.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan looks at the role climate change has played in these disastrous events. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin