California is contending with some of the deadliest fires in state history.

For the first time in more than a decade, four hurricanes - Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate - made landfall in the US in one year.

Last year, 24 million people globally fled at least temporarily to another area of their country because of a storm, flood, wildfire or other natural disasters, according to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC).