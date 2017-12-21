The US State Department has approved an export license for Ukraine to buy certain light weapons and small arms from US manufacturers, spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Wednesday.

Department records show Ukraine has bought small amounts of those types of weapons for several years, both before and after the 2014 Russian annexation of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula.

The department notified Congress of the decision on December 13, Nauert said, adding that the US government was not selling the weapons directly to the Kiev government but was allowing Ukraine to buy from US manufacturers.