Aid agencies say the humanitarian situation in Syria's Eastern Ghouta has reached a critical point.

The 400,000 people estimated to live in the rebel-held suburbs of Damascus face severe shortages of food and medical supplies.

But that hasn't stopped two little girls, 8-year-old Alaa and 10-year-old Noor, from using social media to share their lives with the world.

Eastern Ghouta is one of the last remaining rebel strongholds in Syria, and has been under a tight siege by regime forces since 2013.