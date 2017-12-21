POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Venus Williams cleared in fatal Florida crash – reports
According to US media, Florida police conclude neither driver was at fault and no charges will be filed in collision which the tennis star was involved in, in June, killing one passenger.
Venus Williams cleared in fatal Florida crash – reports
In this September 1, 2017 file photo, Venus Williams, of the United States, reacts after beating Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the third round of the US Open tennis tournament, in New York. / AP
December 21, 2017

American tennis star Venus Williams will not be charged in a fatal two-car smash in June that killed a passenger in the other car, according to the US media, quoting the Florida police.

Police concluded neither driver was at fault and no charges would be filed in the collision which took place in a busy intersection in Palm Beach Gardens, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel newspaper reported on Wednesday.

"Based upon this investigation and relevant Florida state statutes, no charges will be filed in this case," according to an 18-page traffic homicide investigation released by Palm Beach Gardens police.

The police said an unidentified third car cut Williams off as she tried to cross a six-lane highway.

That sparked a series of events that ended with a Hyundai sedan, driven by Linda Barson, running into the passenger side of Williams' SUV which was stopped in the intersection.

Recommended

Barson drove into the intersection when the light turned green, striking Williams' vehicle.

Both Williams and Barson, were not injured but Barson's husband, Jerome, died 13 days after the smash.

"The unknown dark-colored vehicle ... started a sequence of events resulting in [Barson] crashing into [Williams]," the police report said.

Barson's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Williams.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Venezuela says it foiled 'false flag' bomb plot targeting US embassy
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'