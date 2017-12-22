Friday marks the first anniversary of the fall of Aleppo to Syrian regime forces after four years of bitter fighting.

Following months of regime siege – with the help of Russian air forces and Iranian-backed militias – tens of thousands of people were left starving and in need of medical attention.

They were evacuated just days before the rebels handed over the city to regime forces.

Many of the evacuees have been relocated to opposition-held areas around the country.

Among them were newlyweds Marwa and Saleh, a Syrian couple who were married during the siege.