Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski narrowly survived an impeachment vote late on Thursday by lawmakers accusing him of graft in relation to Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht.

"The demand for vacancy on grounds of permanent moral incapacity has not been approved," the speaker of the opposition-dominated chamber, Luis Galarreta, said after the motion received 79 votes in favour, 19 against and 21 abstentions.

The motion failed by eight votes, as at least 87 votes were required to approve an impeachment.

"Peruvians. Tomorrow begins a new chapter in our history: reconciliation and reconstruction of our country. One single force, one single Peru," a triumphant Kuczynski wrote on his Twitter account.

Dozens of people went to the presidential palace to congratulate him on the outcome.

The motion had been put to the lawmakers after a 14-hour session that started with a two-hour appearance by Kuczynski to defend his position.

He had called the move against him a "coup" and an "attack" on democracy.

Analysts had predicted that Kuczynski would be impeached, especially as 93 lawmakers had last week voted for the impeachment motion to be put to Congress.