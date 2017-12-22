The US says it supports Afghanistan, but critics say its policy under President Trump towards the war-torn country has done little to curb the violence.

Washington dropped its largest conventional, non-nuclear bomb in April on a strike targeting Daesh in Achin district. It also sent more than 3,000 additional US troops into Afghanistan as a part of Trump's South Asia strategy.

The figures are a sign of the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.

The UN says more than 2,500 civilians have been killed this year, including from coalition air strikes.