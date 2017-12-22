WORLD
2017 in review: Afghan civilians bear brunt of violence
The UN says more than 2,500 civilians have been killed this year in Afghanistan. The government, Taliban and Daesh are battling for control of the country, and international support doesn't seem to be helping.
Afghan security stop a woman as an attack was underway nearby, in Kabul on December 18, 2017. / AFP
December 22, 2017

The US says it supports Afghanistan, but critics say its policy under President Trump towards the war-torn country has done little to curb the violence.

Washington dropped its largest conventional, non-nuclear bomb in April on a strike targeting Daesh in Achin district. It also sent more than 3,000 additional US troops into Afghanistan as a part of Trump's South Asia strategy. 

The figures are a sign of the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan. 

The UN says more than 2,500 civilians have been killed this year, including from coalition air strikes.

"The fact that the US took the war to the villages of Afghanistan was a mistake," said Fawzia Koofi, an Afghan politician.

TRT World'sYasin Eken has more in this report.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
