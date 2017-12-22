Any move by Kosovo to scrap the controversial war crimes court linked to its independence struggle would seriously undermine relations with "friendly" western nations, the United States said on Friday.

Lawmakers from the governing coalition, who hold a majority, are pressing for a vote to abolish the court, which the parliamentary speaker said was scheduled for later on Friday.

Opponents of the war crimes court have claimed that “the purpose and mandate of the Special Court is not about justice for victims; it is being created as an instrument to blackmail the local politicians,” explained political analyst Shpend Kursani.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia on the 17 February 2008. Since then, the fledgling state has been recognised by 112 countries.

Earlier this month, the head of the Veterans’ Association of the Kosovo Liberation Army, Hysni Gucati launched a petition to have the 2015 law approving the special court reviewed.

The petition has gathered more than 15,000 signatures, Kosovo media has reported.

“We are against a biased court and we demand that the Kosovo parliament reviews this law once again,” said Gucati at a press conference.

Denying that the association was against the Special Court, Gucati, has instead argued that “the court ought not to try only KLA (Kosovo Liberation Army) members but also Serbs who committed crimes in Kosovo,” he said.

Reactions on social media have been equally mixed.