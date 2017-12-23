China said on Friday that it strongly opposes the Trump administration's decision to sanction a former Beijing police official for his role in the death of a human rights campaigner.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular briefing that the sanctions against Gao Yan amounted to Washington interfering in China's internal affairs and judicial sovereignty.

She said China urges the US to "stop serving as a so-called judge of human rights," and to "correct erroneous acts" to avoid damaging bilateral exchanges.

The US Treasury Department this week slapped sanctions on 52 people and entities, including the official in question Gao Yan, under the Magnitsky Act.

The 2016 law is designed to punish human rights violations and corruption around the world.