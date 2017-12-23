A tropical storm in the Philippines triggered mudslides and flooding that killed at least 182 people, with 153 people still missing, police said on Saturday.

The casualties, most of them inflicted late on Friday, were all on the main southern island of Mindanao as rescuers pulled dozens of bodies from a swollen river, police said.

Tropical Storm Tembin has lashed the nation's second largest island of Mindanao since Friday, triggering flash floods and mudslides.

Rescuers retrieved 36 bodies from the Salog river in Mindanao on Saturday, as officials reported more fatalities in the impoverished Zamboanga peninsula.

"Many people were swept to the sea as flood waters quickly rose due to the high tide," Manuel Luis Ochotorena, a disaster agency official, said. "They never heeded the warnings. They thought it was a weak storm but it dumped more rains."

Disaster amid Christmas celebrations