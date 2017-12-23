WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bus crash kills at least 32 in western India
The passenger bus was on its way to a Hindu temple when it veered off a bridge and plunged into a river in the western Rajasthan state, officials say.
Bus crash kills at least 32 in western India
The speeding bus was trying to overtake another vehicle when it rammed through the bridge railing, officials said. / AFP
December 23, 2017

At least 32 people were killed on Saturday after a passenger bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, police said.

Seven injured passengers were hospitalised in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan state, 375km south of New Delhi, said police officer Narain Singh.

The speeding bus was trying to overtake another vehicle when it rammed through the bridge railing, said B L Soni, another police officer. It fell 65 feet down into the Banas river.

The incident occurred at around 7am (local time), said Singh.

Recommended

Record accident death tolls

The victims were on their way to a nearby Hindu temple in Lalsot, a town in Rajasthan state, for pilgrimage.

Official figures show India has the world's highest road accident death toll, with more than 110,000 people dying each year in crashes. 

Driver fatigue, negligence, poorly maintained roads and vehicle maintenance are the usual causes of such accidents in the country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio