WORLD
1 MIN READ
Yemeni city of Taiz hit hard by lack of humanitarian assistance
The Yemeni city of Taiz faces a humanitarian catastrophe as the Saudi led war continues with devastating consequences for the people of Yemen.
Yemeni city of Taiz hit hard by lack of humanitarian assistance
A cholera epidemic has been spreading across the country and 8 million people are on the brink of famine in what the United Nations deems the world's worst humanitarian crisis. (AP File) / AP Archive
December 24, 2017

The human cost of Yemen's war has hit its people hard. 

Since the beginning of the conflict, the Saudi led coalition imposed an air and sea blockade on the impoverished country, allowing only occasional humanitarian access. The blockade has been criticized by international groups, which say it is deepening the humanitarian suffering of Yemenis.

The civil war has caused profound misery among Yemen's 28 million people. More than 10,000 civilians have been killed in fighting and airstrikes; food-supply and medical infrastructure has collapsed, causing a humanitarian emergency of hunger and cholera.

Recommended

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports on the toll the war has taken on Yemenis. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio