Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Sunday cleared the first hurdle towards taking part in next year's presidential election, even though the central election commission has previously ruled him ineligible to run.

Navalny, 41, is a fierce opponent of President Vladimir Putin, who is widely expected to win re-election in March, extending 17 years in power.

Thousands backing Navalny met in 20 cities from the Pacific port of Vladivostok to Saint Petersburg in the northwest to nominate him as a candidate in the presence of electoral officials to boost his chances of contesting the March 18 ballot.

His campaign said more than 15,000 people endorsed him nationwide. An independent candidate needs 500 votes to get registered with election authorities, according to leglisation.

In Moscow, more than 700 people supported Navalny's candidacy as they gathered in a huge marquee set up in a picturesque park on the snow-covered banks of the Moscow River.

"There is no large-scale support for Putin and his rule in this country," Navalny told the meeting, describing himself as a "real candidate" for election and threatening a boycott of the vote by his supporters if he is barred from running.

On Sunday evening, Navalny submitted the documents to the central election commission needed to be registered as a candidate.

The commission, which extended its working hours on Sunday to take the documents, has five days in which to decide whether Navalny will be registered.

The commission has previously said he is ineligible due to a suspended prison sentence that he says was politically motivated.