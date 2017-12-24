Turkey dismissed 2,756 personnel from various institutions with a new statutory decree published in the official gazette on Sunday. It is part of measures taken under the state of emergency put in place after last year's failed military coup.

The dismissed personnel were found to be members of, or linked to, "terror" groups, structures and entities that act against national security, according to the decree.

About 637 soldiers from the Turkish armed forces and 360 officials were dismissed from the general command of gendarmerie forces.

Sixty-one officials from the national police and four others from the coast guard command were dismissed.

About 341 people from the directorate of religious affairs were dismissed, while 18 others were reinstated.