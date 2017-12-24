TÜRKİYE
Turkey dismisses over 2,700 officials with new decree
The dismissed personnel were found to be members of, or linked to, "terror" groups, structures and entities that act against national security, according to the decree.
FETO supporters in the military have been at the fore of the 15 July, 2016 coup attempt that left 250 people dead. / AP Archive
December 24, 2017

Turkey dismissed 2,756 personnel from various institutions with a new statutory decree published in the official gazette on Sunday. It is part of measures taken under the state of emergency put in place after last year's failed military coup. 

About 637 soldiers from the Turkish armed forces and 360 officials were dismissed from the general command of gendarmerie forces. 

Sixty-one officials from the national police and four others from the coast guard command were dismissed.

About 341 people from the directorate of religious affairs were dismissed, while 18 others were reinstated. 

Decree reinstates many

The decree also reinstated 115 people in public sector jobs who were previously dismissed. 

Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) – the group behind last year's defeated coup in Turkey – is led by Fetullah Gulen, who has been living in a self-imposed exile in the US since 1999.

FETO supporters in the military have been at the fore of July 15, 2016 failed coup that left 250 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

FETO is accused of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
