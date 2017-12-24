Turkey and Sudan have agreed to set up a "strategic cooperation council" to strengthen economic ties, their presidents said at a news conference in Khartoum on Sunday after the first visit by a Turkish leader to the African nation.

The countries hope gradually to increase bilateral trade ties to $10 billion a year from the current $500 million and signed 12 agreements on military, economic and agricultural cooperation.

Sudan's economy has been struggling since the south seceded in 2011, taking with it three-quarters of the country's oil output.

Erdogan said the two leaders agreed to set up a high-level strategic council to increase the economic cooperation between the two countries.

He said that his country was aware of the economic potential of Sudan. "We encourage businessmen to invest in Sudan," he added.

Turkey's exports to Sudan amounted to $328.5 million in January-October 2017, while imports from the country stood at $78.3 million.

Both countries on Sunday signed a total of 13 agreements pertaining to defence cooperation, mining, agriculture, forest, science, education, tourism, environment and support for mall businesses support.

FETO operation in Africa

Speaking at Esenboga Airport in the capital Ankara before his departure for Sudan, Erdogan said Turkey was determined to clear Africa of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group behind last year's coup in Turkey.

Turkey is determined to clear Africa of "FETO murderers", he added, ahead of his three-day visit to Sudan, Chad and Tunisia.

"Many African countries immediately after the coup attempt [in Turkey] deported FETO members and transferred the schools run by the group to our Maarif Foundation," Erdogan said, adding that he hoped more countries would follow suit.

The Maarif Foundation has recently assumed control of numerous schools -- previously run by FETO -- around the world, including 32 in Africa, according to figures released by Turkey's National Education Ministry.

FETO – the group behind last year's coup in Turkey – is led by Fetullah Gulen, who has been living in a self-imposed exile in the US since 1999.

FETO supporters in the military have been at the fore of July 15, 2016, failed coup that left 250 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.