Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, currently engulfed in bitter corruption scandal and ally of Netanyahu, said on Sunday he had given instructions to move the Central American country's embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, a few days after his government backed the United States which despite international condemnation recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

In a short post on his official Facebook account, Morales said he decided to move the embassy from Tel Aviv after talking to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday.

This month US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, reversing decades of US policy resulting in a wave of international opprobrium at what has been considered a dangerous and destabilising move for regional and global politics.