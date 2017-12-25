WORLD
3 MIN READ
US-Canadian military track Santa every Christmas
A 3-D, interactive website at www.noradsanta.org shows Santa on his delivery route, allowing users to click and learn more about the various cities along the way.
US-Canadian military track Santa every Christmas
President Donald Trump joined in the NORAD tradition, answering the phone from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. December 14, 2017 / AFP
December 25, 2017

It's the question every good little girl and boy asks on Christmas Eve: When is Santa coming?

As it has done every year since 1955, a Canadian and American defence agency is tracking the jolly old man's path around the globe in his reindeer-powered sleigh.

A 3-D, interactive website at www.noradsanta.org shows Santa on his delivery route, allowing users to click and learn more about the various cities along the way.

The Santa tracker presented by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) dates to 1955, when a Colorado newspaper advertisement printed a phone number to connect children with St Nick but mistakenly directed them to the hotline for the military nerve centre.

To avoid disappointing the little ones, NORAD's director of operations at the time, Colonel Harry Shoup, ordered his staff to check the radar to see where Santa might be and update the children on his location.

Mary MacCarthy reports.

Liftoff from the North Pole

President Donald Trump joined in the NORAD tradition on Sunday, answering the phone from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Recommended

"What would you like more than anything?" the president asked one child.

"Building blocks, that's what I've always liked too. I always loved building blocks," Trump said after the child responded.

Another asked help for his hospitalized grandmother.

"So you want your grandma to get out of the hospital? That's what your wish is? That's great. That's better than asking for some toy or something," Trump said.

"Your grandma's gonna be good, okay, she's gonna be good."

First lady Melania Trump also took calls: "How are you? Merry Christmas. Are you tracking Santa? Do you know where he is right now?" she asked.

"As soon as you go to sleep, Santa will be there."

When not spreading holiday cheer, NORAD conducts aerospace and maritime control and warning operations – including monitoring for missile launches from North Korea, something that may have been on Santa's mind as he passed over the country's capital of Pyongyang.

Explore
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio