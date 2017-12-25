Canada will expel a Venezuelan diplomat and also bar the country's ambassador from returning, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Monday, two days after Venezuela booted out Canada's envoy for criticising its rights record.

Western nations and Latin American neighbours have been increasingly critical of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro this year, accusing him of stamping on democracy and human rights.

Venezuela has riposted fiercely against growing international condemnation of Maduro.

Venezuela had already withdrawn its ambassador to Canada in protest over sanctions against the Maduro regime that Canada imposed in September.

"In response to this move by the Maduro regime, I am announcing that the Venezuelan ambassador to Canada... is no longer welcome in Canada. I am also declaring the Venezuelan charge d’affaires persona non grata," Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.