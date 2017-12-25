WORLD
1 MIN READ
Lifted sanctions still hit Sudanese healthcare
US lifted two-decade-old economic sanctions on Sudan in October but hospitals are still struggling to cater to civilians in need of healthcare.
Lifted sanctions still hit Sudanese healthcare
Hospitals built by Turkey in Somalia, Sudan, and Libya continue to serve thousands of Africans otherwise unable to access healthcare due to ongoing conflicts. / AA
December 25, 2017

Not long ago Sudan was riven by civil war and is still accused in the West of backing terrorist groups. But now Washington has lifted a trade embargo, unfrozen Sudanese assets and abolished financial restrictions on its economy.

Still, the economy stutters. 

Annual inflation is running at over 33 percent and authorities oppose the International Monetary Fund's recommendation to float the currency. The Sudanese pound is fixed at a rate of 6.7 ($10.09) to the dollar, but trades considerably higher on the black market, hitting a low of 27 Sudanese pounds ($4.07) in November before recovering to around 23 ($3.46).

Recommended

TRT World'sKim Vinnell reports on the human impact of Sudan's ailing economy.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Pakistani band’s tribute to India’s Zubeen Garg strikes rare cross-border chord
By Fatima Munir
Gold prices hit record high, surpassing $4,000 for first time
Italy says monitoring detention of nationals as Israel seizes Gaza-bound flotilla
Erdogan: Türkiye, US enter ‘new era’ after talks on F-35s and strengthening ties
Türkiye turns to next-generation nuclear tech in bid for energy security
Is it time for China to consider hosting a major UN office, World Bank and IMF headquarters?
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Hostage and prisoner lists exchanged, says Hamas
Far-right Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque with illegal settlers amid Sukkot tensions
Europe faces 'hybrid warfare', says Ursula von der Leyen, without naming Russia
Military officers among 11 security personnel killed in Pakistan
Denmark to ban social media for under-15s to protect children from 'unleashed monster'
Starving children scream for food as US aid cuts unleash devastation, death across Myanmar
China rescues 580 hikers stranded by snowstorm on Mount Everest slopes
'We put our bodies on the line to reach Gaza': British activist on Sumud flotilla
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests