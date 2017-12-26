Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will travel to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for an official visit, amidst tension over the United States' declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

It will be the first high-level meeting between Ankara and Riyadh since US President Donald Trump’s controversial decision drew international criticism, from both Muslim and non-Muslim countries.

Leaders of Muslim-majority nations met in Istanbul for an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in response to an urgent call by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over Trump’s decision.

Saudi Arabia, which has close ties with the US, was represented by a deputy minister and low-ranking officials at the OIC summit, where member countries declared East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

The Turkish prime minister’s visit also comes at a time when the Saudis are becoming more aggressive against their regional rival Iran, under the direction of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. His father, King Salman promoted him to crown prince in June, replacing his cousin.

Trump’s Jerusalem decision, the war in Syria and the Gulf crisis are expected to top the agenda during Yildirim’s Riyadh visit.

Syrian war

In the first four years of the Syrian war, Turkey and Saudi Arabia both supported the opposition groups, providing weapons and financial aid for their fight against the regime.

Turkey also emerged as the biggest supporter of the political opposition groups. Those groups attended the UN-led Geneva talks to find a democratic transition in Syria, and to negotiate with the regime. Representatives of the Syrian opposition gathered in Istanbul before the meetings in Geneva.

As Russia increased its support for the regime, and the regime gained more territory against the opposition groups, Moscow spearheaded the Astana talks, along with Turkey and Iran. In the Kazakh capital of Astana, Russia has been a guarantor state for the Syrian regime and Turkey has been a guarantor for the opposition. They agreed to establish de-escalation zones to protect civilians from the fighting.

Saudi Arabia is not part of the Astana talks. However, the kingdom’s influence over these groups appears to have increased over the past year. Riyadh started hosting meetings with opposition representatives that used to take place in Istanbul.

Two meetings of the Syrian opposition were hosted by Saudi Arabia this year, the latest one taking place in late November.

UN Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura also attended the meeting, where different components of the Syrian opposition were represented by a delegation of 140 people.

At the end of the meeting, Nasr al Hariri was elected as the head of the opposition. The group went to the Geneva talks on November 28, but the regime's delegation left the meeting early.

Moscow declared that the Astana trio would initiate the Syrian Congress on National Dialogue in the Russian city of Sochi to discuss the future of Syria. Hariri later announced that around 40 opposition groups would not attend the meeting.