India is set to overtake the United Kingdom and France to become the world's fifth-largest economy next year, a report said on Tuesday.

Currently ranked seventh, India will move up to fifth place in 2018 and vault to third spot by 2032, the Centre for Economics and Business Research, a London-based consultancy, said in its annual rankings.

The Indian economy's growth has plunged in recent months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's snap decision in November 2016 to scrap high-value banknotes.

The low growth also follows a tax overhaul.