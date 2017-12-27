WORLD
Turkey and Chad share similar views on Jerusalem
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Chadian counterpart Idriss Deby on Tuesday condemn the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and vow to boost bilateral ties.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and President of Chad Idriss Deby (R) shake hands as they pose for a photo during their joint press conference at the Presidential Palace in N'Djamena, Chad on December 26, 2017. / AA
December 27, 2017

In a joint declaration issued after talks between Turkish and Chadian leaders, the two countries spoke in unison on a host of international issues - including Jerusalem and fight against terrorism - and the will for closer relations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his host, Chadian President Idriss Deby, held one-to-one talks on Tuesday followed by the delegations’ meeting.

Idriss expressed his pleasure at the historic visit, the first-ever by a Turkish president to the Central African nation, while both presidents unconditionally condemned terrorism and jointly vowed to fight terrorism, and expressed sympathy with Palestine.

Turkish President Erdogan also called for boosting bilateral trade with Chad, calling on Turkish investors to invest more in the central African nation.

“Turkey has 80 million people and Chad has 15 million. This means our two brotherly countries have 95 million people. The current trade volume is not enough. We need to increase our trade,” he said.

In meetings, Chadian officials expressed expectation that Turkish firms will take part in the construction of two major projects - an airport and a bridge - as well as oil research and management in the country.

During their meetings, the two countries’ delegations touched on bilateral cooperation and important regional and international issues.

On recent developments concerning Jerusalem, the delegations stressed that the unilateral US decision to recognise the holy city as Israel’s capital is unacceptable and null and void.

They also called on for a just, lasting, and comprehensive peaceful solution for Jerusalem, on the basis of a two-state solution.

They stressed that a Palestinian state, one which is independent, sovereign, and has a geographical integrity, with East Jerusalem as its capital and within the 1967 borders, is the main condition for peace and stability in the region.

The delegations also expressed approbation at last week’s rejection by the UN General Assembly of the US move on Jerusalem, stating that it showed a commitment to UN resolutions and international law on Jerusalem.

They also expressed deep concern over the current Mideast tensions and urged the parties to act with moderation as the crisis there is a serious threat to global security.

In the declaration, the delegations also invited the international community, especially the UN, to combat serious threats and to find a just and equitable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

TRT World's Kim Vinnell reports from Chad's capital N’Djamena.

Economic co-operation

During the visit, the two countries signed pacts on avoiding double taxation as well as cooperation in youth and sports, technical and development cooperation, mutually encouraging and protecting investments, cooperation in information technology, and cooperation on hydrocarbons, minerals, mines, and energy.

The declaration also said Chad’s president has been invited to pay an official visit to Turkey at a date to be settled later.

President Erdogan has arrived in Tunisia on early Wednesday, as part of his three-country tour of Africa, starting with Sudan and ending with Tunisia.

Erdogan is scheduled to hold talks with Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi later on Wednesday.

SOURCE:AA
