WORLD
1 MIN READ
Hardship awaits many displaced Iraqis returning home
The ongoing conflict in Iraq has displaced millions of people and destroyed much of what they had left behind.
Hardship awaits many displaced Iraqis returning home
People fleeing their homes during a government-led operation to drive Daesh out of Mosul, on May 17, 2017. / Reuters Archive
December 27, 2017

More than three million people, including Arabs and Kurds, are internally displaced in Iraq as a result of ongoing battles.

But as the conflict continues, Kurdish forces are being accused of actions that could amount to war crimes. 

Now it appears that hardship awaits those who are finally going back home.

Recommended

"We have no electricity, no water, no medicine, and no school‚ nothing at all for the children," says Ali Slub Ilyesh, a resident of Barzan town in Erbil city.

TRT World's Yasin Eken reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Pakistani band’s tribute to India’s Zubeen Garg strikes rare cross-border chord
By Fatima Munir
Gold prices hit record high, surpassing $4,000 for first time
Italy says monitoring detention of nationals as Israel seizes Gaza-bound flotilla
Erdogan: Türkiye, US enter ‘new era’ after talks on F-35s and strengthening ties
Türkiye turns to next-generation nuclear tech in bid for energy security
Is it time for China to consider hosting a major UN office, World Bank and IMF headquarters?
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Hostage and prisoner lists exchanged, says Hamas
Far-right Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque with illegal settlers amid Sukkot tensions
Europe faces 'hybrid warfare', says Ursula von der Leyen, without naming Russia
Military officers among 11 security personnel killed in Pakistan
Denmark to ban social media for under-15s to protect children from 'unleashed monster'
Starving children scream for food as US aid cuts unleash devastation, death across Myanmar
China rescues 580 hikers stranded by snowstorm on Mount Everest slopes
'We put our bodies on the line to reach Gaza': British activist on Sumud flotilla
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests