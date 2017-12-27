Medical evacuations have begun from the Syrian rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta to Damascus, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Syria said early on Wednesday.

Almost 400,000 people in Eastern Ghouta are besieged by Syrian regime forces, and the United Nations has pleaded for evacuation of around 500 patients, including children with cancer.

The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) said four patients were taken to hospitals in Damascus, the first of 29 critical cases approved for medical evacuation, and the remainder would be evacuated over the coming days.

TRT World's Ahmed al Burai reports from Hatay, Turkey, near the Syrian border.

'Long negotiations'

SAMS advocacy manager Mohamad Katoub said in a tweet that five had been approved for the first group of evacuations, part of a deal on an exchange of detainees between the Syrian regime and rebel group Jaish al Islam. It was not clear why only four of the five had left.

The Syrian Red Crescent said the evacuations were the result of "long negotiations".