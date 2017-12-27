WORLD
Pyongyang tested more than a dozen missiles in 2017
North Korea's nuclear ambitions have been one of the UN's most pressing concerns this year. The issue has also central to US President Donald Trump's foreign agenda in his first year in office.
Spectators listen to a televised news broadcast by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un outside the central railway station in Pyongyang on September 22, 2017. / AFP
December 27, 2017

North Korea's nuclear threat has been a major issue for Asian countries for years.

Its weapons tests have made it one of the most isolated countries in the world.

It has also been one of the UN's most pressing concerns this year, and has dominated much of the United States' foreign agenda. 

President Donald Trump has become increasingly confrontational in his tweets on the issue, and it was the central theme during the first part of his Asia tour in November.

Pyongyang conducted its most recent nuclear test in September.

In response, the UN tightened sanctions to include an export ban of coal, iron ore, lead and seafood.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury looks back at the crisis as it unfolded in 2017.

SOURCE:TRT World
