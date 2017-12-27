Thousands of mourners visited the shrine of former Pakistani prime minister Benazir Bhutto on Wednesday as the country marked 10 years since her assassination, with her killers yet to face justice.

An estimated 20,000 people gathered at the shrine in Garhi Khuda Baksh in the Bhutto family stronghold of Sindh province.

They came to pay their respects to the charismatic politician, who was the first woman to lead a Muslim country and a darling of the West.

"I feel we have become orphans after her martyrdom," mourner Allah Varayo, 45, said. Others waved flags in the black, red and green of Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as well as photographs of the slain leader.

"I could see more vigour among the people, who have come in larger numbers than the previous years," said Ahsan Junejo, a resident of the Bhutto's home town Larkana near the shrine.

Bhutto, a two-time prime minister, was contesting a third election when she was assassinated in a gun and suicide attack at a rally in Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007.

Her death plunged Pakistan into political uncertainty and street violence and shocked the world.

Former president and military ruler Pervez Musharraf is alleged to have been part of a broad conspiracy to have Bhutto, his political rival, killed before elections.