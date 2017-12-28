TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish forces ‘neutralise’ 11 terrorists in northern Iraq
The military said the terrorists targeted were thought to be preparing for attacks. Air strikes also destroyed PKK hideouts in northern Iraq.
Turkish forces ‘neutralise’ 11 terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish fighter planes on patrol. / AA Archive
December 28, 2017

Turkish jets destroyed weapon depots and PKK terrorist hideouts and also neutralised 11 terrorists in northeastern Turkey and in northern Iraq, the military said on Thursday.

Strikes on PKK targets were carried out in the northern Iraq region resulting in 11 terrorists being “neutralised," a term that usually suggests the targets have been killed.

The PKK had been preparing to attack military outposts on the border, a statement by the Turkish General Staff said.

Recommended

Six of the terrorists were neutralised in Avasin-Basyan region of northern Iraq and five others were neutralised in the outskirts of Refahiye district in eastern Erzincan province.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU. In over 30 years of violence against Turkey, more than 40,000 people have been killed.

The group uses northern Iraq’s mountainous border region to launch attacks on Turkey and has its main base at Mount Qandil, near the Iraq-Iran border.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Israel’s Gaza genocide surpasses all terrorism: Turkish parliament speaker
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist