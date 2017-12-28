WORLD
Winter hits many Mongolians hard
Mongolia was only recently a rising economic star, but a downturn in China has hit its neighbour hard, and now poverty is rising, even as its freezing winter sets in.
In 2016, Mongolia was hit by an economic crisis due to government overspending and declining revenue from commodity exports. / AP Archive
As winter bears down on the world's coldest capital, it is those living below the poverty line in Mongolia who are suffering the most.

Mongolia, landlocked between Russia and China, recently agreed to a $5.5 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund to relieve debt pressure and stabilise the national currency, the tugrik.

But this has done little to alleviate the suffering of the poor, people without jobs and the homeless.

TRT World'sGrace Brown reports from Ulaanbaatar.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
