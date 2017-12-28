BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia
Both companies already sell products in Saudi Arabia via third parties but they and other global tech giants have yet to establish a direct presence there.
Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia
Luring Apple and Amazon would further Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s reform plans and raise the companies’ profile in a young and relatively affluent market, which already boasts some of the highest internet and smartphone use in the world. / Reuters Archive
December 28, 2017

Apple and Amazon are in licensing discussions with Riyadh on investing in Saudi Arabia, two sources told Reuters, part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s push to give the kingdom more of a high-tech look.

A third source confirmed that Apple was in talks with SAGIA, Saudi Arabia’s foreign investment authority.

Both companies already sell products in Saudi Arabia via third parties. But they and other global tech giants have yet to establish a direct presence there.

Amazon’s discussions are being led by cloud computing division Amazon Web Services (AWS), which would introduce stiff competition in a market currently dominated by smaller local providers like STC and Mobily.

Riyadh has been easing regulatory impediments for the past two years, including limits on foreign ownership which had long kept investors away, since falling crude prices highlighted the need to diversify its oil-dependent economy.

Luring Apple and Amazon would further Prince Mohammed’s reform plans and raise the companies’ profile in a young and relatively affluent market, which already boasts some of the highest internet and smartphone use in the world.

About 70 percent of the Saudi population is under 30 and frequently glued to social media.

Recommended

Apple-SAGIA agreement

A licensing agreement for Apple stores with SAGIA is expected by February next year, with an initial retail store targeted for 2019, said two sources familiar with the discussions.

Amazon’s talks are in an earlier stage and no specific date has been set for investment plans, they said.

Apple already holds second place in the Saudi mobile phone market behind Samsung, according to market researcher Euromonitor.

Amazon acquired Dubai-based online retailer Souq.com earlier in 2017, opening access for Amazon retail goods to be sold in the kingdom.

Both companies declined to comment, while SAGIA was not immediately available to answer questions about the discussions.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
'No one in the tower': Government shutdown triggers flight turmoil across America's skies
By Sadiq S Bhat
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US