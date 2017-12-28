The United States and Turkey on Thursday announced resumption of full visa services for each other's citizens.

The announcements turn the page on a visa crisis triggered nearly three months ago by the arrest of a staff member at the American mission in Ankara, but relations between the NATO allies remain tense.

Their statements revealed lingering misgivings between the countries, who are partners in the fight against Daesh.

Washington said it had won assurances from Ankara that no further legal proceedings would be launched against its staff.

'No such assurances given'

On the other hand, the Turkish embassy in the US capital insisted no such assurances have been given.

"Regarding the assurances in the US statement, we would like to emphasise that Turkey is a state of law, and that our government has not provided any assurances concerning the ongoing judicial processes," the Turkish embassy in Washington said in a statement.

It further added that Turkey had serious concerns regarding the cases of Turkish nationals in the United States.

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi has more from Washington DC.