TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey, US resume full visa services
While the end of the months-old visa crisis is a good sign, the two sides still have some distance to go before relations improve.
Turkey, US resume full visa services
The visa crisis was just one of many issues dogging relations between the NATO allies. / AP
December 28, 2017

The United States and Turkey on Thursday announced resumption of full visa services for each other's citizens.

The announcements turn the page on a visa crisis triggered nearly three months ago by the arrest of a staff member at the American mission in Ankara, but relations between the NATO allies remain tense. 

Their statements revealed lingering misgivings between the countries, who are partners in the fight against Daesh.

Washington said it had won assurances from Ankara that no further legal proceedings would be launched against its staff. 

'No such assurances given'

On the other hand, the Turkish embassy in the US capital insisted no such assurances have been given.

"Regarding the assurances in the US statement, we would like to emphasise that Turkey is a state of law, and that our government has not provided any assurances concerning the ongoing judicial processes," the Turkish embassy in Washington said in a statement.

It further added that Turkey had serious concerns regarding the cases of Turkish nationals in the United States.

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi has more from Washington DC.

Recommended

The US decision to stop handing out visas was implemented from October and was followed by a tit-for-tat move by Turkey to stop giving visas to Americans.

In November, the US said it had resumed limited visa services, a move matched by Turkey's missions in the US.

But the services were so limited that the first interview appointments for Turks seeking most types of US visas were only available from January 2019, causing uproar on social media.

The crisis was triggered when US consulate staffer Metin Topuz was formally charged with espionage and seeking to overthrow the Turkish government – accusations the US embassy in Ankara has said are "wholly without merit."

Topuz, a Turkish citizen, is accused of links to a group led by Pennsylvania-based cleric Fetullah Gulen, who ordered last year's failed coup in Turkey. 

The trial fiasco 

Turkey has expressed concern over the arrest and trial of a Turkish banker Mehmet Hakan Atilla in the US. 

Atilla, a senior executive of Turkey’s public bank, Halkbank, is accused of helping Iran evade US sanctions – something he and the bank vehemently deny. 

The trial has raised questions about the reach of US laws over citizens of other countries. Usually in such cases, there is no criminal trial and only banks are penalised, leaving many Turks to feel that the case is politically motivated. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Israel’s Gaza genocide surpasses all terrorism: Turkish parliament speaker
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation