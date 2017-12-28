A dozen more patients and their families have been evacuated from besieged rebel-held suburbs of the Syrian capital, the Red Cross said on Thursday.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said the latest evacuations from Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, were carried out late Wednesday in coordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

Hundreds need to be evacuated

The Syrian regime recently tightened its siege of Eastern Ghouta, home to nearly 400,000 people, and has refused to allow hundreds of critically ill patients to reach hospitals located just minutes away, according to the UN.

The Army of Islam (Jaish al Islam), a rebel group in the opposition-held enclave, said the critically ill are being evacuated as part of a deal that was conditional on it releasing an equivalent number of captives.

State news agency SANA confirmed the evacuations, saying that rebels have also released several people, including two children.