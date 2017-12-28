TRT World covered some of the most impactful stories from the world of arts and culture in 2017.

Here's a quick recap.

Salvator Mundi

Leonardo Da Vinci's famous painting Salvator Mundi was sold for a staggering $450 million dollars.

It became the most expensive painting ever sold and was displayed in United Arab Emirates' Louvre Abu Dhabi museum.

It has reportedly been bought by a Saudi prince.

Singing for refugee children

Yusuf Islam, the British singer-songwriter, performs in several charities for refugee children. He used to go by the name Cat Stevens before converting to Islam.

Big loss

The world mourned loss of some of the most talented people in 2017.

Tintype photographer Khadija Saye tragically died in the Grenfell fire.