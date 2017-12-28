POLITICS
2 MIN READ
A recap of what happened in the arts and culture world in 2017
The year saw the most expensive auction of a painting ever, legendary actor Sir Roger Moore died and the entertainment industry was rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct.
A recap of what happened in the arts and culture world in 2017
Salvator Mundi by Italian polymath Leonardo da Vinci is seen at a photocall at Christie's auction house in central London (file photo). / AFP
December 28, 2017

TRT World covered some of the most impactful stories from the world of arts and culture in 2017. 

Here's a quick recap. 

Salvator Mundi

Leonardo Da Vinci's famous painting Salvator Mundi was sold for a staggering $450 million dollars.

It became the most expensive painting ever sold and was displayed in United Arab Emirates' Louvre Abu Dhabi museum.

It has reportedly been bought by a Saudi prince.

Singing for refugee children

Yusuf Islam, the British singer-songwriter, performs in several charities for refugee children. He used to go by the name Cat Stevens before converting to Islam. 

Big loss

The world mourned loss of some of the most talented people in 2017. 

Tintype photographer Khadija Saye tragically died in the Grenfell fire. 

Recommended

Musicians Fats Domino and Johnny Hallyday died from natural causes. 

And the film industry lost Sir Roger Moore who played James Bond in seven of the spy series' films. 

Scandals

It was not just the entertainment industry but the world at large that was shocked by the allegations of sexual misconduct that surfaced during the year. 

As the legal cases continue, 2018 will likely see more coverage of the scandals.

Awards

Lubaina Himid has became the first black woman to be awarded Turner Prize.

The Turkish drama series "Kara Sevda" (Endless Love) won the Best Telenovela at the 45th International Emmy Awards.

TRT World's Joseph Hayat gives the review.

Explore
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests
'No one in the tower': Government shutdown triggers flight turmoil across America's skies
By Sadiq S Bhat
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
Venezuela says it foiled 'false flag' bomb plot targeting US embassy
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar