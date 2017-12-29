WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian armed opposition set to depart enclave in south
Regime forces and allied militias have forced numerous opposition pockets to surrender since Russia brought in heavy air power to help them in 2015.
Syrian armed opposition set to depart enclave in south
Russian air power has helped Syrian regime push rebels out of many enclaves. / AP
December 29, 2017

Syrian armed opposition prepared to evacuate an enclave in southwestern part of the country on Friday in a surrender deal with the regime of Syrian leader Bashar al Assad. 

This development comes as the regime forces thrust into the northwest – the rebels’ main remaining stronghold.

Regime forces and allied Shia militias have forced numerous opposition pockets to surrender since Russia brought in heavy air power to help them in 2015.

The northwestern area around Idlib province is the opposition's most important territory. 

They also hold a large area bordering Jordan and the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights near Deraa in the southwest, as well as scattered pockets elsewhere, including eastern Ghouta near Damascus.

Recommended

Fighters and their families started to leave Beit Jin, 40 km southwest of Damascus, on Friday after losing nearby areas to the regime and its allies in heavy fighting earlier this month.

Some were heading to Idlib in the northwest, which is the destination for all previous evacuees from surrendered opposition pockets, others to rebel territory in the southwest held by nationalist fighters.

Beit Jin's location near Israeli-controlled territory made it a strategic flashpoint given the role of Lebanon's Hezbollah group – Israel's sworn enemy – in fighting the opposition there.

The Syrian regime forces’ advance against the fighters in the northwest involved bitter fighting and intense air strikes on Thursday and Friday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor.

Fighting killed dozens on Friday and is concentrated in the village of Abu Dali in southern Idlib after weeks of incremental regime gains in adjacent areas of Hama province.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pakistani band’s tribute to India’s Zubeen Garg strikes rare cross-border chord
By Fatima Munir
Gold prices hit record high, surpassing $4,000 for first time
Italy says monitoring detention of nationals as Israel seizes Gaza-bound flotilla
Erdogan: Türkiye, US enter ‘new era’ after talks on F-35s and strengthening ties
Türkiye turns to next-generation nuclear tech in bid for energy security
Is it time for China to consider hosting a major UN office, World Bank and IMF headquarters?
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Hostage and prisoner lists exchanged, says Hamas
Far-right Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque with illegal settlers amid Sukkot tensions
Europe faces 'hybrid warfare', says Ursula von der Leyen, without naming Russia
Military officers among 11 security personnel killed in Pakistan
Denmark to ban social media for under-15s to protect children from 'unleashed monster'
Starving children scream for food as US aid cuts unleash devastation, death across Myanmar
China rescues 580 hikers stranded by snowstorm on Mount Everest slopes
'We put our bodies on the line to reach Gaza': British activist on Sumud flotilla
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests