Two mass graves found in Syria's Raqqa
The victims, discovered west of Daesh's former bastion, were executed, Syrian state media SANA says.
Daesh was driven out of Raqqa, the Syrian city it called its capital, in October. July 26, 2017 / AP
December 30, 2017

Two mass graves containing dozens of bodies of civilians and Syrian troops allegedly killed by Daesh have been found in the west of Raqqa province, state news agency SANA reported Friday.

The bodies were discovered based on information provided by residents near Wawi in the west of the province, which borders Turkey. The news agency said they had been executed.

Recovery operations were expected to last several days "due to the huge area of the two mass graves," SANA quoted a source from the Syrian civil defence as saying. 

It was not immediately clear when they had been killed, other than while Daesh controlled the northerly province, SANA said.

Daesh, which proclaimed a "caliphate" over swathes of Syria and Iraq in 2014, has now lost almost all the land it once controlled. The group has been held responsible for multiple atrocities during its reign of terror, including mass executions and decapitations.

In December 2014, the bodies of 230 people executed by Daesh were found in a mass grave in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor.

Another 200 civilians, including women and children, were killed by the group in June 2015 in the city of Kobane.

SOURCE:AFP
