WORLD
3 MIN READ
South African president Zuma faces another setback
The Constitutional Court in South Africa rules that parliament failed to hold Jacob Zuma to account over state funds he spent to upgrade his home.
South African president Zuma faces another setback
South African President and President of the African National Congress (ANC), Jacob Zuma, is seen at an ANC conference in Johannesburg (file photo). / AP
December 30, 2017

South Africa's top court on Friday ruled that parliament failed to hold President Jacob Zuma to account in a scandal over multi-million dollar upgrades to his private home, in a decision likely to escalate pressure on him to resign.

The Constitutional Court's ruling followed its conclusion last year that Zuma violated the constitution when he benefited inappropriately from state funding for his Nkandla home. 

It was one of a series of presidential scandals that have tarnished the reputation of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), the main anti-apartheid movement that has led South Africa since the first all-race elections in 1994.

Lynsey Chutel reports on Zuma's influence on South Africa. 

Zuma has survived opposition efforts to oust him in votes of no confidence in parliament, where the ANC has a majority. 

Frustrated by setbacks in the National Assembly, the opposition went to court as part of their campaign to impeach Zuma, who has lost support among ruling party loyalists.

Recommended

Zuma was replaced as party leader this month by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, a critic of the corruption that has undermined South Africa's economy.

"We conclude that the assembly did not hold the president to account," said Chris Jafta, a Constitutional Court judge who read out the ruling. 

He called for parliament to institute rules that would provide for a president's removal.

The court ruling cited a constitutional provision that says parliament "may remove" a president from office by a two-thirds majority for a "serious violation" of the law, as well as a separate requirement that constitutional obligations must be "performed diligently and without delay."

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng disagreed with the majority ruling, describing it as judicial overreach.

The ruling party said it will study the ruling and discuss it at a high-level meeting on January 10.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Pakistani band’s tribute to India’s Zubeen Garg strikes rare cross-border chord
By Fatima Munir
Gold prices hit record high, surpassing $4,000 for first time
Italy says monitoring detention of nationals as Israel seizes Gaza-bound flotilla
Erdogan: Türkiye, US enter ‘new era’ after talks on F-35s and strengthening ties
Türkiye turns to next-generation nuclear tech in bid for energy security
Is it time for China to consider hosting a major UN office, World Bank and IMF headquarters?
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Hostage and prisoner lists exchanged, says Hamas
Far-right Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque with illegal settlers amid Sukkot tensions
Europe faces 'hybrid warfare', says Ursula von der Leyen, without naming Russia
Military officers among 11 security personnel killed in Pakistan
Denmark to ban social media for under-15s to protect children from 'unleashed monster'
Starving children scream for food as US aid cuts unleash devastation, death across Myanmar
China rescues 580 hikers stranded by snowstorm on Mount Everest slopes
'We put our bodies on the line to reach Gaza': British activist on Sumud flotilla
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests