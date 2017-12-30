Russian President Vladimir Putin told Syrian leader Bashar al Assad in a new year's greeting that Russia will continue supporting Syria's efforts to defend its sovereignty, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Putin stressed that Russia would "continue to render every assistance to Syria in the protection of state sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, in the promotion of a political settlement process, as well as in efforts to restore the national economy," the Kremlin said.

Earlier this month Putin ordered the Russian forces in Syria to start withdrawing from the country, but said Russia would keep its Hmeymim air base in Syria's Latakia Province as well as its naval facility at Tartous "on a permanent basis."

Russia first launched air strikes in Syria in September 2015 in its biggest Middle East intervention in decades, turning the tide of the conflict in Assad's favour.

Daesh which proclaimed a "caliphate" over swathes of Syria and Iraq in 2014, has now lost almost all the land it once controlled.

But other factions opposed to the regime still control pockets scattered across Syria, the largest one being Idlib province, which borders Turkey.

Civilian casualties

Intense fighting killed dozens of people on the edge of Idlib, the last Syrian province entirely outside regime control, as aid workers completed a series of medical evacuations from another opposition-held area on Friday.

Regime and allied forces backed by Russian warplanes took on mostly militants in an area straddling the border between Idlib and Hama provinces.

The fighting, which could signal the start of a major offensive to wrest Idlib province from militants dominated by a former al Qaeda affiliate, escalated on Thursday.

Since then, at least 68 people have been killed in the ongoing clashes centred around an area called al Tamana, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Among them were at least 21 civilians, Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Britain-based monitor, said.

They were killed in air strikes carried out by Russian warplanes and by barrel bombs dropped by Syrian aircraft, he said.

At least 27 soldiers and members of allied paramilitary units were killed in the fighting as well as 20 militants from former al Qaeda affiliate Fateh al Sham, he added.

Abdel Rahman said the latest deaths brought the number of civilians killed in the area since Monday to 42 and the death toll among combatants to 90.