TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
The US started and then ended the visa crisis, says Erdogan
Turkish President's statement comes days after the US and Turkey resumed full visa service following a diplomatic deadlock.
The US started and then ended the visa crisis, says Erdogan
President of Turkey and Leader of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during his party's 6th Ordinary Provincial Congresses in Kastamonu, Turkey on December 30, 2017. / AA
December 30, 2017

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey did not want to have a visa crisis with the United States.

“They started the visa crisis and thanks to them, they have ended it themselves. Great. We did not want visa crisis [with the US]. It is now ended. That is what should have happened anyway," he said speaking at a meeting of his governing AK Party workers. 

Recommended

On Thursday, the two sides turned the page on a visa crisis that was triggered nearly three months ago by the arrest of a staff member at the American mission in Ankara. 

The US decision to stop handing out visas was implemented from October and was followed by a tit-for-tat move by Turkey to stop giving visas to Americans.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Israel’s Gaza genocide surpasses all terrorism: Turkish parliament speaker
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist