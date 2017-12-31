At least 25 people, including 20 foreigners were arrested in Istanbul and capital Ankara for alleged links with Daesh terror group Sunday, according to police.

Anti-terrorist police teams raided four addresses in Istanbul’s three districts simultaneously after they were tipped off about presence of suspects linked to Daesh leaders in Syria and Iraq.

A total of 20 Deash suspects, including 15 foreign nationals, were arrested in the raids.

In a separate operation in Ankara, police detained five Daesh suspects - all foreigners - in simultaneous raids at two addresses in Etimesgut district.

Among the suspects were three Syrians, an Iraqi and a Chechen who had entered the country illegally.