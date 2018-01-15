Floor collapse at Indonesia Stock Exchange injures at least 77
Workers and security examine the damage after a mezzanine floor collapsed at the Indonesia Stock Exchange building in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 15, 2018. / Reuters
January 15, 2018

A mezzanine floor inside the Jakarta Stock Exchange tower collapsed on Monday, injuring at least 77 people and forcing a chaotic evacuation.

The incident occurred around noon when a hallway between the bourse's two buildings suddenly gave way, spilling people onto the lobby area below.

"We can confirm that this was not because of a bomb," national police spokesman Setyo Wasisto told reporters. He ruled out terrorism as a cause of the collapse.

Security camera footage circulated online showed the collapse, with a group of people plunging several metres (feet) to the ground as the structure gave way beneath them.

People fled the building through a lobby strewn with debris. Emergency personnel tended to the injured on the grass and pavement outside the tower.

Wasisto said most of the injured were college students from Palembang in Sumatra who were visiting the stock exchange as part of a study tour.

Figures released by five hospitals showed that at least 77 people were injured.

A spokeswoman for Jakarta's Siloam Hospital said it had received more than two dozen victims.

A college student from Palembang said she felt a tremor just before the floor collapsed.

"The structure suddenly collapsed, causing chaos," the student, identified as Ade, told Jakarta's MetroTV.

She said some of her friends were hit by debris and suffered head wounds and broken bones.

The stock exchange remained open for its afternoon trading session and its general manager, Tito Sulistio, asserted no one had been killed.

"I guarantee that there were no fatalities," he said. "I helped evacuate the victims to the park and as far as I know, the worst injuries are fractures."

He said the exchange will pay the students' medical costs.

Police have cordoned off Tower 2 as an investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
