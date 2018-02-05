Syria's ongoing seven-year long civil war has seen many atrocities and horrors - including the use of chemical weapons.

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis only recently accused the regime of repeatedly using chlorine as a weapon, while Washington has said it is prepared to consider military action if necessary to deter the attacks. The Syrian regime denied all allegations.

Here is a timeline of chemical weapons usage in Syria:

23 July 2012

Then-foreign ministry spokesman Jihad Makdissi confirms that the Syrian regime has chemical weapons. He says the weapons will only be used against “external aggression,” not against the Syrian people.

“Any stock of WMD (Weapon of Mass Destruction) or unconventional weapons that the Syrian Army possesses will never, never be used against the Syrian people or civilians during this crisis, under any circumstances,” Makdissi says, according to a New York Times story in 2012. “These weapons are made to be used strictly and only in the event of external aggression against the Syrian Arab Republic.”

20 August 2012

Former US President Barack Obama says the usage of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime is a US "red line" and any attempt to move or utilise of those weapons would see the US intervening in the conflict.

23 December 2012

The first allegation of chemical weapons use by the Syrian regime emerges. Seven people are killed in Homs by a “poisonous gas” allegedly used by the Syrian regime.

19 March 2013

Syrian regime and opposition fighters accuse each other of launching a deadly chemical attack in the Khan al Assel neighbourhood of Aleppo and the Damascus suburb of al Atebeh. At least 25 people were killed in the attack.

A United Nations investigation later finds that the victims were killed by the poisonous sarin nerve gas, but the report does not conclude who triggered the attack.

21 August 2013

More than 1,000 people, many of whom were civilians, are killed in a gas attack in Ghouta region. A UN report found that many are asleep when the attack occurred, and they suffered from convulsions and foaming at the mouth.

Syrian opposition activists claim that the large-scale chemical weapons attack occurred at the suburbs of the Ghouta region, where Syrian regime forces had been attempting to expel rebels.

The United Nations Security Council holds an emergency meeting regarding the attack. The meeting produces a statement demanding further clarity as to the incident.

31 August 2013

After the Syrian regime crosses the "red line" by using chemical weapons in civilian areas, US President Obama told that the US is prepared to strike whenever they choose, but that "he would seek authorisation for the use of force from the American people’s representatives in Congress."

28 September 2013